Ola Electric Up 3% As June Registrations Hit Highest Level In Recent Quarters

Ola Electric shares rose as Q1 EV registrations jumped 97% quarter-on-quarter.
June registrations reached 16,144 units, marking the company's strongest monthly performance.
Delhi's new EV policy and operational improvements boosted sentiment for Ola Electric.
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility rose over 3% on Wednesday after the company said its electric two-wheeler registrations nearly doubled sequentially during the April-June quarter, indicating a recovery in sales momentum driven by improved retail execution and stronger product availability.
The stock gained as much as 3.3% to ₹45.24 on the NSE, extending Tuesday's rally when it had surged more than 11% following the Delhi government's approval of a new electric vehicle (EV) policy.
According to government Vahan registration data cited by the company, Ola Electric registered 43,719 vehicles in the first quarter of FY27, up nearly 97% from 22,252 units recorded in the January-March quarter.
June registrations stood at 16,144 units, the company's highest monthly tally in recent quarters, capping a steady recovery in demand.
"The sustained momentum reflects the success of our operational improvements, strong product portfolio and continued customer preference for Ola Electric," a company spokesperson said.
Operational Improvements Drive Recovery
The Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker attributed the sequential growth to improvements in retail execution, higher customer demand and better product availability following operational initiatives undertaken over recent quarters.
The company said it expects India's electric two-wheeler market to continue expanding, supported by increasing consumer preference for electric mobility, favourable operating economics compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and growing awareness around energy security and sustainability.
Ola Electric added that it will continue to focus on accelerating EV adoption through its vertically integrated technology and manufacturing platform, advanced battery technology and direct-to-customer sales network.
The company manufactures vehicles and key components at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu and operates a battery research centre in Bengaluru.
Delhi EV Policy Adds To Optimism
The latest gains also build on Tuesday's rally after the Delhi Cabinet approved a new EV policy that significantly accelerates the transition away from petrol and diesel two-wheelers.
Under the policy, registration of new ICE-powered two-wheelers will stop from April 1, 2028, with only electric two-wheelers eligible for registration thereafter.
The announcement boosted sentiment across the EV space, with Ola Electric emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 500 on Tuesday, while peer Ather Energy also rallied sharply.
The combination of improving operational performance and favourable policy support has strengthened investor sentiment towards the company after a challenging start to the year.