FMCG Slowdown Is Splitting India’s Consumer Basket

FMCG volumes declined 2% in Q2 FY26, with rural India and traditional trade facing sharper pressure.
Consumers are not cutting every category equally, with smaller purchases and selective spending reshaping the FMCG basket.
Modern trade, e-commerce and festive demand may provide pockets of growth, but not a broad-based FMCG recovery.
India’s FMCG market is slowing in volume terms, but the latest data does not point to a uniform pullback in consumer spending. NielsenIQ’s (NIQ) FMCG Quarterly Snapshot for April-June 2026 shows FMCG volumes declined 2% year-on-year, while value grew 0.8%, helped by 2.8% price growth. The divergence is sharper between rural and urban markets and between traditional and organised retail channels.
That matters because a fall in FMCG volume does not necessarily mean consumers are cutting everything from their shopping baskets. Depending on the category, households can switch brands, buy smaller quantities, reduce purchase frequency or postpone purchases. At the same time, they may continue spending on products they consider essential or worth paying more for.
The result is a consumer basket that is becoming more selective rather than simply smaller.
What Consumers Are Cutting
The pressure is now spread across a much wider part of the FMCG basket. NIQ says 68% of FMCG categories recorded volume declines in the June quarter. Of these, 35% were in the medium-impact band, with volumes down 2-5%, while 33% were classified as heavily impacted, with declines of more than 5%. Only 8% of categories recorded volume growth.
Advertisement
The divergence is also visible across broad categories. Food, which accounts for 64% of FMCG value contribution, saw volume decline 1.1%, while home and personal care volumes fell 4.3%. Over-the-counter (OTC) volumes declined 5%. Food prices rose 2%, compared with 5.4% for home and personal care.
This means consumers are not necessarily reacting to higher prices in the same way across their shopping list. “Consumer response to price changes varies depending on their sensitivity to prices and the need associated with a category,” said Professor Pranav Jindal of the Indian School of Business (ISB).
For necessities, Jindal said consumers can move to cheaper brands, reduce quantities or purchase less frequently. For more discretionary products, they may substitute or reduce consumption altogether.
Advertisement
So, the headline 2% decline in FMCG volumes masks several different decisions being made inside households.
Not Every Rupee Is Being Cut
The response to higher prices is also not necessarily a straightforward move towards the cheapest product.
“Consumers are becoming more value-conscious rather than simply price-conscious,” said Pratik Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Pluckk. He said consumers are becoming more selective about discretionary spending while continuing to prioritise areas such as health and nutrition.
Pallavi Sinha, Managing Director of Adya Organics, sees a similar shift in how consumers define value. “What am I actually getting for the price I am paying?” is increasingly becoming part of the purchase decision, she said, particularly for food products where consumers are paying greater attention to ingredients, sourcing and processing.
This change is particularly visible in everyday food products, according to Satyajit Hange, co-founder of Two Brothers India Farms. “Consumers are not necessarily making the same decision across every FMCG category. They are becoming much more selective about the products that they consume regularly and are willing to look beyond just price when they believe quality, sourcing and the way a product is made matter,” he said.
That shift can be seen in categories such as ghee, staples and cooking oils, where Hange said consumers are increasingly asking where ingredients come from, how products are processed and whether they can trust the supply chain. He pointed to growing interest in native or heirloom varieties of wheat and cold-pressed oils, as well as greater scrutiny of how ghee is produced and sourced.
“The decision is moving from simply asking, ‘What costs less?’ to asking, ‘What is worth paying for?’” Hange said.
For some consumers, therefore, paying more for a product perceived to offer better quality, sourcing or transparency can coexist with cutting back elsewhere. The result is not uniform premiumisation across the FMCG basket, but a more selective allocation of spending, with consumers deciding which products justify a larger share of their wallet.
Rural Pressure Builds
The pressure is considerably sharper in rural India. NIQ’s omni-channel data shows rural FMCG volumes declined 5% in April-June, compared with broadly flat urban volumes at 0.1%. Rural value declined 2.9%, while urban value grew 3%.
The weakness is also evident in offline retail. NIQ says 86% of the contraction in its offline FMCG universe was led by core western and Hindi-heartland markets, reflecting higher rural exposure, adverse base effects and weaker performance among non-giant manufacturers.
For households facing greater pressure on incomes and costs, FMCG purchases can therefore become more carefully managed. The adjustment does not have to take one form: some purchases can shift towards lower-priced alternatives, while others can be postponed or made less frequently.
That makes the rural slowdown more significant than a simple change in where people shop. The sharper volume decline suggests that consumption itself is under greater pressure in these markets.
Where Shopping Is Moving
The other major change is happening not only in what consumers buy but also in where they buy it.
Traditional trade value declined 4.2% and volumes fell 6% during the quarter, while modern trade recorded 15.5% value growth and 17.5% volume growth. E-commerce was even stronger, with value growth of 57.7% and volume growth of 34.8%.
NIQ says e-commerce now accounts for 7% of FMCG sales nationally, while modern trade and e-commerce are increasingly driving incremental growth. It also notes that non-metros are growing three times faster than metros in e-commerce, although metros still account for 68% of e-commerce contribution.
But a decline in traditional trade does not automatically mean consumers have reduced their total FMCG spending by the same amount.
“A move to modern trade, quick- and e-commerce will result in a decline in spending in traditional channels even for categories where the total expenditure of consumers remains unchanged,” Jindal said.
Sinha said modern trade and e-commerce have also expanded the amount of information available to shoppers, allowing them to compare brands, ingredients, sourcing, prices and reviews before buying.
The shift is particularly visible in quick commerce. “Quick commerce has made fresh and convenience-led purchases more frequent. Consumers can make smaller top-up purchases, try new products, or buy based on an immediate need rather than waiting for a planned shopping trip,” Gupta said.
The result is a more fragmented shopping journey, with planned purchases and smaller top-ups increasingly happening through different channels.
Festive Demand Gets A Temporary Lift
The festive season could provide a near-term boost to consumption, but stronger festive sales should not automatically be interpreted as a broad-based FMCG recovery.
Datum Intelligence expects the 2026 festive online season to reach ₹1.50-1.55 lakh crore, up 25-29% from ₹1.20 lakh crore in 2025. Importantly, the research firm expects the growth to come from more orders rather than bigger baskets, with more households buying and buying more often while the average basket becomes smaller.
That distinction fits the broader FMCG picture. Festive consumption can rise because households stock up, buy more frequently or spend on particular festive products without increasing expenditure across every category.
Gupta’s experience on Pluckk’s platform illustrates this behaviour at a company level. “Units per order increased by around 20% and pack sizes by 12%, while per-unit realisation remained flat. So, the behaviour was more about stocking up than trading up,” he said, referring to the company’s experience during the previous Navratri period.
Jindal expects festive demand to rise, but sees the increase as largely seasonal.
“Consumers do keep budgets to spend during the festive season, so we will see an increase in demand for FMCG products. This demand, however, should be limited to the festive season and will not substitute for later consumption,” he said.
Sinha expects the increase to be more selective. “I do not expect this to be about buying more of everything. I expect more considered choices,” she said, pointing to greater willingness among some consumers to spend on products they perceive as higher quality or more meaningful during festivals.
For FMCG companies, that could mean the festive period provides a lift to specific categories, channels and pack sizes without reversing the broader volume pressure visible in NIQ’s April-June data.
For consumers, meanwhile, the slowdown is less about one blanket decision to spend less and more about deciding which parts of the basket deserve the next rupee.