FMCG Giants Brace For Another Price Hike: What Gets Costlier This Quarter

"The growth will be more driven by revenue and price. Because of inflation, we had to pass it on to the consumer. Price growth and value growth are becoming higher than volume growth. Volumes will be under pressure as the inflation is too much," Dabur India Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said in an earnings call, according to PTI. Malhotra said the firm wants profit growth to be accretive to its top line growth and is monitoring geopolitical uncertainties.