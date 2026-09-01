Reliance’s FMCG Arm RCPL Makes Ice Cream Debut With Bombay Creamery

Reliance Consumer Products has entered India’s ice cream market with Bombay Creamery.
The range includes cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, with prices starting at ₹10.
The brand will initially be available in western India before a wider rollout.
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has entered the ice cream market with a new brand called Bombay Creamery. The company announced the launch on Tuesday, marking its latest move to expand its consumer products business.
RCPL said Bombay Creamery is made using dairy ingredients and is positioned as an accessible premium dairy brand. The company said the launch will use its distribution network, retail presence and consumer insights to build a presence in the category.
The new range will be sold across formats including cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, with prices starting at ₹10, according to RCPL. The products are immediately available in western India, while the company plans to take the brand to other parts of the country.
Bombay Creamery Targets Affordable Premium Segment
T Krishnakumar, director at RCPL, said the brand was developed around the idea that dairy products should not compromise on ingredients. He said the company intends to make ice cream using real dairy cream while keeping the products affordable for Indian consumers.
RCPL has positioned Bombay Creamery around its stated “Global Quality at Affordable Price” proposition. The company said the portfolio is focused on authentic dairy ingredients and a consistent product experience.
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The launch also marks a direct expansion of RCPL’s FMCG portfolio into another consumer category. The company has previously expanded into beverages and other packaged products, including through Campa, its cola brand.
Reliance Expands Its Consumer Products Push
RCPL’s entry into ice cream comes after reports in 2023 that the company was exploring the category. At the time, it was reported to be in discussions with a Gujarat-based manufacturer for a proposed brand tentatively called Independence. RCPL has now entered the market under the Bombay Creamery name.
The company said its existing distribution and retail infrastructure will support the new brand as it expands beyond western India. A national rollout is planned, although RCPL has not specified a timeline for the wider launch.
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The ice cream business is separate from Vantara Creamery, a luxury-positioned ice cream venture launched in Mumbai in May 2026 by Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative under Reliance Foundation led by Anant Ambani.
Vantara Creamery and Bombay Creamery therefore operate as separate ventures, with the latter forming part of RCPL’s FMCG portfolio.