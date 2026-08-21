Elon Musk’s Starlink Wants To Tap India's 'Least-Served', But Govt Nod Is Still Missing

Elon Musk said Starlink could help India’s “least served”, particularly rural regions
The remarks come after reports say that Starlink has reapplied for Gen 2 constellation approval
The focus is on hard-to-reach areas where conventional telecom infrastructure is difficult or commercially unviable
Elon Musk on Friday said Starlink could play a role in improving connectivity in India's "least served" customers and regions, particularly rural areas, as the satellite internet company awaits the remaining approvals needed to begin commercial operations in the country.
"Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas," Musk said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
His remarks were made in response to a post by the account DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), which argued that satellite connectivity could help address gaps in internet and mobile coverage in remote parts of the country.
The post cited connectivity figures stating that 11,256 listed villages in India remained without 4G coverage as of May 2026. It also claimed rural internet subscription density stood at 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India.
It added that the remaining gaps in mobile connectivity were linked to difficult terrain, infrastructure constraints and low commercial viability in some regions.
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"This is exactly where Starlink can help by reaching remote villages, mountains, islands and disaster-hit areas. Direct-to-device connectivity could also help phones stay connected beyond tower coverage," the post said.
It further urged the government to complete the pending clearances and allocate spectrum for Starlink's commercial launch. "The Indian government should complete the remaining clearances, allocate spectrum and clear Starlink for commercial launch ASAP. India has already waited far too long," it added.
The post also referred to BharatNet's fibre rollout and the gap between the number of Gram Panchayats made service-ready and those with operational Points of Presence.
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Starlink Makes Fresh India Application
Musk's comments also come a day after The Economic Times (ET) reported that Starlink had renewed its efforts to secure authorisation for its Gen 2 satellite constellation in India.
The Elon Musk-owned company has reapplied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for approval of a constellation that would support newer technologies, including direct-to-device connectivity, the report said.
The company had earlier sought approval for its Gen 1 and Gen 2 constellations, but IN-SPACe had approved only the Gen 1 constellation in July 2025.
An earlier application for the larger constellation had been rejected because certain features and spectrum bands did not conform to requirements.
Starlink has now reportedly sought authorisation for nearly 30,000 Gen 2 satellites, which would operate in low-Earth orbit at altitudes of 340-615 km.
However, Starlink and other non-geostationary satellite operators are yet to start commercial services in India, with security clearances and satellite spectrum allocation among the key issues still awaiting resolution.