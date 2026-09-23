Salve Vs Singhvi: The Legal Arguments Behind The Tata Sons Boardroom Battle

Tata Trusts has only two nominee directors on the six-member Tata Sons Board, giving it one-third representation. Singhvi argues that this limited Board representation was accompanied by special affirmative rights for Tata Trusts’ nominees under the Articles. In his NDTV interview, he said the relevant provision was changed in 2014 from requiring the concurrence of all Trust nominees to requiring a majority. With two nominees today, he argues that one vote in favour is not a majority.