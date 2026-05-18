$300 Mn on Anthropic, Zero on Engineers: Inside Salesforce's AI Pivot

Speaking on the All-In podcast, Benioff singled out Anthropic as a standout partner, revealing that Salesforce expects to spend approximately $300 million on Anthropic's AI tokens in 2026, with the bulk of that tied to coding-related work. "These coding agents are awesome. Anthropic is awesome," he said. "Coding, everything's going to be cheaper to make. It's more efficient. I can do things that I just could not do before."