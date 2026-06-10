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Equity MFs Inflow Hit 12-month Low of ₹22,908 Cr in May

Equity schemes saw their weakest monthly inflow in a year as volatile markets and heavy debt-fund withdrawals pulled overall mutual fund flows into the red.

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  • Equity-oriented mutual funds recorded a net inflow of ₹22,908 crore in May, down 40% from ₹38,440 crore in April.

  • This was the lowest equity inflow since May 2025, when the category had seen ₹19,013 crore.

  • Flexi Cap, Small Cap and Mid Cap funds led equity inflows, while Dividend Yield Funds and ELSS saw outflows.

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹22,908 crore in May, the lowest level in a year, amid volatile market conditions.

The inflow declined 40% from ₹38,440 crore recorded in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday. Overall, the mutual fund industry reported a net outflow of ₹64,131 crore in May against a net inflow of ₹3.22 lakh crore in April, primarily due to a withdrawal of ₹96,948 crore from debt-oriented schemes.

Consequently, the industry's Assets Under Management (AUM) dipped to ₹81.6 lakh crore at the end of May from ₹81.92 lakh crore a month earlier.

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According to the data, net inflows into equity schemes stood at ₹22,908 crore in May, compared with 38,440 crore in April, ₹40,450 crore in March, ₹25,978 crore in February and ₹24,028 crore in January.

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The latest inflow was the lowest since May 2025, when equity mutual funds had attracted a net inflow of ₹19,013 crore.

Within the equity category, Flexi Cap funds garnered the highest net inflow of ₹5,175 crore during the month, followed by Small Cap funds at ₹4,945 crore and Mid Cap funds at ₹4,385 crore. Large Cap funds received a comparatively lower inflow of ₹1,593 crore.

On the other hand, Dividend Yield Funds and Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) witnessed net outflows during the month.

Meanwhile, Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a net outflow of ₹725 crore in May, against an inflow of ₹3,040 crore in April, indicating a moderation in investor appetite for the asset class. 

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