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Equity MF Inflow Surges 26% to ₹28,973-Cr in June

Equity mutual fund schemes attracted ₹28,973 crore in June, up 26% from May, with midcap and small-cap funds leading investor inflows, while the industry's AUM climbed to ₹82.22 lakh crore despite heavy debt fund outflows

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Equity MF Inflow Surges 26% to ₹28,973-Cr in June
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Summary of this article

  • Equity fund inflows rose 26% to ₹28,973 crore in June.

  • Midcap funds led inflows, followed by small-cap and flexi-cap schemes.

  • AUM increased to ₹82.22 lakh crore despite debt fund withdrawals.

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹28,973 crore in June, a sharp surge of 26% from the preceding month, amid volatile market conditions, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Friday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry reported a net outflow of ₹52,949 crore in June, lower than the ₹64,131 crore outflow in May, primarily due to a withdrawal of ₹1.09 lakh crore from debt-oriented schemes.

Consequently, the industry's assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹82.22 lakh crore at the end of June from ₹81.6 lakh crore a month earlier.

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According to the data, net inflows into equity schemes stood at ₹28,973 crore in June, compared with ₹22,908 crore in May.

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Inflows stood at ₹38,440 crore in April, ₹40,450 crore in March, ₹25,978 crore in February and ₹24,028 crore in January.

Within the equity category, midcap funds garnered ₹6,090 crore the highest inflow during the month, followed by small cap funds at ₹5,602 crore and flexi cap funds at ₹5,231 crore. Large cap funds received an inflow of ₹2,067 crore.

On the other hand, dividend yield funds and equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) witnessed net outflows during the month.

Also, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded a net inflow of ₹3,443 crore in June against a net outflow of ₹725 crore in May. 

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