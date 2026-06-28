Tax Policies and SIPs to Keep Indian Equity Inflows Strong, Says JP Morgan

The inflow declined 40% from ₹38,440 crore recorded in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday. Overall, the mutual fund industry reported a net outflow of ₹64,131 crore in May against a net inflow of ₹3.22 lakh crore in April, primarily due to a withdrawal of ₹96,948 crore from debt-oriented schemes.