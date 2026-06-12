Embraer Targets $12 Billion Indian Air Force Aircraft Deal with KC-390 Pitch

Embraer is competing for an Indian Air Force requirement for up to 80 medium military transport aircraft, with the tender expected to be issued in the coming months.
The Brazilian aircraft is up against the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules and Airbus A400M, offering a 26-tonne payload and higher speed than comparable turboprop aircraft.
Embraer has pledged significant indigenous content and plans to leverage its partnership with Adani Defence & Aerospace to build a manufacturing ecosystem in India.
Brazilian aerospace major Embraer is aggressively marketing its KC-390 Millennium military transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF), as India prepares to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for up to 80 medium transport aircraft, a procurement programme estimated to be worth as much as $12 billion, The Economic Times reported.
The KC-390 Millennium, a next-generation multi-mission transport and aerial refuelling aircraft, is competing against the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules and the Airbus A400M for the Indian requirement.
According to the report citing Embraer, the KC-390 offers a payload capacity of 26 tonnes, exceeding the C-130J's 20-tonne capability, while retaining the ability to operate from short and unprepared airstrips.
Powered by turbofan jet engines, the aircraft is also said to be 25-30% faster than comparable turboprop platforms, while delivering lower operating costs.
The aircraft can be configured for a wide range of missions, including troop transport, cargo operations, VIP movement, medical evacuation, humanitarian assistance and aerial refuelling.
Embraer Chief Executive Officer Francisco Gomes Neto told ET that the company is optimistic about its prospects in India and believes the KC-390 aligns closely with the IAF's operational requirements.
As part of its pitch, Embraer has indicated that, if selected, it would seek to maximise local manufacturing and indigenous content, while positioning India as a production and export hub for other markets across the Indo-Pacific region.
Deepening Defence Collaboration
The company's India strategy is also supported by its growing partnership with Adani Defence & Aerospace. Earlier this year, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an integrated aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India, covering areas such as aircraft production, supply chain development, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, aftermarket support and pilot training.
A key element of the partnership is the proposed establishment of a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for Embraer's E175 regional jet at the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) in Gujarat. The project would involve phased localisation and increasing levels of indigenous manufacturing over time.
The report said Embraer is targeting firm commitments for more than 200 aircraft before formally launching the assembly line.
The venture would combine Embraer's aircraft design and manufacturing expertise with Adani's expanding aviation footprint, which spans airport infrastructure, aerospace manufacturing, MRO services and aviation training.