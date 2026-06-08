DGCA to Probe Damage to 3 Parked Air India Aircraft at Delhi Airport

The aviation safety regulator said it is investigating the incident involving three parked Air India A320 aircraft at Delhi International Airport.
The airport operator said ground equipment moved due to adverse weather around 4:30 pm on Sunday and struck two aircraft at different positions.
The right-hand sliding window of another aircraft was also damaged in the impact.
Aviation safety regulator DGCA is investigating the incident in which three parked Air India aircraft were damaged at Delhi International airport after being hit by ground support equipment on Sunday, an official statement said on Monday.
All three aircraft have been grounded for inspection and maintenance, it said.
Three Air India narrowbody aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged on Sunday when ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain, the airport operator said.
"Three Air India A320 aircraft parked at the Delhi Airport terminal-II were damaged by ground equipment/foreign object debris (FOD) during adverse weather conditions around 16:30 hours (on Sunday)," the statement said.
Due to strong winds, two ground equipment positioned at adjacent stand and in nearby areas moved from their locations and hit two different aircraft at various positions causing damage, according to the statement.
In addition, it said the right-hand sliding window of another aircraft was damaged in the impact.
The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2, the airport operator had said on Saturday.