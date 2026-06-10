Modi's France-Slovakia Visit: G7, Trump and Trade on the Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France and Slovakia from June 13-18, attending the G7 Summit and holding bilateral meetings with global leaders.
A meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump is expected, with trade negotiations, tariffs, energy cooperation, and H-1B visas likely to feature in discussions.
Modi will also hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, focusing on innovation, defence, technology, manufacturing, and India-EU cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia from June 13 to 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.
During the visit, Modi will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France and hold a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the gathering.
The G7 Summit, scheduled for June 16-17, is expected to focus on global partnerships, economic growth, and emerging technologies.
According to the MEA, Modi will participate in discussions on strengthening international cooperation, promoting balanced and sustainable economic growth, and ensuring the safe and efficient deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).
India-France Bilateral Agenda
The first leg of the visit will take Modi to Nice, France, on June 13 and 14, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the "Bharat Innovates" event, which will bring together leading startups, innovators, venture capital funds, and technology stakeholders from India, France, and other countries. The event is being organised as part of the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation.
India and France elevated their relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" during Macron's visit to India. The upcoming discussions are expected to further deepen cooperation in areas such as defence, civil nuclear energy, technology, innovation, and mobility.
Modi-Trump Meeting Likely
Modi is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The two leaders last met in Washington in February 2025.
According to Reuters, the discussions are likely to cover trade relations, energy cooperation, and issues related to H-1B visas.
The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington on the interim trade agreement. New Delhi is seeking preferential tariff treatment from the United States, while the two sides continue discussions on market access and trade barriers.
The talks are also expected to take place against the backdrop of the US proposal to impose an additional 12.5% tariff on imports from India and several other countries under Section 301 investigations related to alleged forced labour practices.
India has rejected the allegations and is seeking relief through ongoing trade negotiations.
Recent high-level engagements, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, have helped maintain dialogue on issues ranging from trade and visas to maritime security, energy cooperation, and developments in West Asia.
First-Ever Visit to Slovakia
In the second leg of the tour, Modi will travel to Slovakia from June 14 to 16 at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The visit will mark the first-ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country emerged as an independent nation following the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993.
The two countries are expected to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in sectors such as automobile manufacturing, railway infrastructure, trade, investment, and technology.
According to the MEA, the visits to France and Slovakia will also reaffirm India's commitment to advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union.
Separately, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Finland and Bulgaria on June 10 and 11 as part of India's ongoing diplomatic engagement with Europe.