The ePlane Company Completes Assembly for Full-Scale E-Taxi, Ground Testing Soon

The ePlane Company has completed assembly of its full-scale electric taxi, the e200X.
The aircraft will now undergo ground testing, then flight testing and type certification.
The e200X is designed for air taxi, cargo and air ambulance use.
Chennai-based deep-tech startup The ePlane Company on Wednesday announced the completion of assembly for its full-scale electric taxi, the e200X, integrating the aircraft's core subsystems into a single structure.
The e200X will now enter ground testing, in which the structure and onboard systems are subjected to aerodynamic and mechanical loads on specialised equipment at the company's facility, followed by flight testing and subsequently securing type certification from the aviation regulator.
The completed prototype, designated PT-01, moves the e200X from design and simulation into the physical testing phase that precedes flight, the company said.
The aircraft is designed as one airframe serving three segments: a passenger air taxi, an urban cargo carrier, and an air ambulance. First operations will begin with early commercial applications and scale across the passenger, cargo and medical markets as certification milestones are met, it said.
Global vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market is valued around $1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $20-30 billion by 2030, the company said citing independent analyses.
A completed full-scale airframe is a decisive stage in any aircraft programme, because it establishes what simulation cannot, the company said.
The company said it has so far raised around $21 million for the project.
"We deliberately designed the e200X to be compact, because an aircraft that asks a city to rebuild itself around it will not solve the problem it was built to solve. The same airframe can move people as an air taxi, carry goods as a cargo aircraft, and save lives as an air ambulance, and it can do all three using the infrastructure cities already have," said Satya Chakravarthy, Founder of The ePlane Company.