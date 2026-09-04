Education Minister Raises CAN Fertilizer Issue With Centre, Seeks Relief For Apple Growers

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has raised the issue of non-availability of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) fertiliser and its adverse impact on apple growers in the state with Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.
In a letter to the Union Health and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Thakur appraised that the apple industry is an important pillar of Himachal Pradesh's rural economy, contributing around Rs 6,000 crore annually and supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farming families, a statement issued here said.
He informed that CAN (25%) has earlier been a reliable and economical source of nitrogen for apple orchards. Following the discontinuation of CAN manufacturing, growers have been forced to depend on alternatives such as urea, calcium nitrate and mixed NPK fertilisers, he added.
These are not well suited to the specific nutrient requirements and application schedules of apple orchards or are considerably more expensive. He also highlighted concerns among growers regarding the prolonged use of urea, including soil acidity, deterioration of soil structure and damage to plant roots.
He said that the farmers have reported increased mortality and declining productivity of apple trees despite an expansion in the area under apple cultivation.
He requested the Union Government to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and fertilizer manufacturers and facilitate the manufacture and availability of CAN at the earliest.
Responding to the letter, Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda assured Rohit Thakur that the matter was under examination by the concerned division. He further stated that necessary action would be taken keeping in view the interests of horticulturists, the statement added.
Advertisement
The Education Minister expressed hope that the matter would be considered at the earliest and that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure the availability of suitable and affordable fertilizers for apple growers.
He said that ensuring timely availability of essential agricultural inputs is important for protecting the interests of orchardists and sustaining Himachal Pradesh's apple economy.