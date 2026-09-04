Tata Chemicals Says Fully Compliant After Kenya Orders It To Exit Century-Old Magadi Mine

In a statement to stock exchanges, the company said Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML) had received the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs' suspension letter dated July 28 and, on August 11, submitted "all the required information, reports and documentation," and is now "awaiting the Ministry's review of our submissions and its further direction." "We respect the authority of the Government of Kenya and remain committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters," the company said, adding that its priority "continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and continued economic development of Kenya." It noted it has operated the Magadi plant since Tata Chemicals Ltd acquired it in 2005, calling it "an integral part of our business." The statement follows Ruto's order, delivered during a visit to Kajiado county, that Tata "pack and go" from the Lake Magadi site, with the government seeking new investors to take over the mining rights. "Tata has held mining rights for 100 years, yet it has not built anything in Kajiado," Ruto was quoted by Bloomberg as saying. "They take our resource to India and other places." Ruto said the government would bring in two new companies to replace Tata - one to build a glass factory, another for chemical production.