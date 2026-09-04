Ola Electric's First Dealer Stores Are Now Open Across India

"The establishment of a dealer-led network is a strategic move that takes our product ecosystem deeper across every corner of India. With our S1Z range starting at Rs 79,999, our partner network will play a central role in taking EVs mainstream for every Indian household." The first cohort of the new partner stores is now open in cities and towns across states like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh.