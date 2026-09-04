Russia Sanctions Bill Stalls: Why India’s Russian Oil Could Be In The Crosshairs

The Russia sanctions bill passed the Senate 86-11 but is unlikely to come up for a House vote before the November 3 midterm elections.
India, one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude, could face 100% tariffs under the proposed legislation if Trump uses the powers it provides.
US lawmakers are assessing whether forcing India and other buyers to seek alternative supplies could increase global oil prices.
A Russia sanctions bill that passed the US Senate by an overwhelming majority last month is facing increasing resistance in the House of Representatives and is unlikely to advance before the November 3 midterm elections, Bloomberg reported.
The legislation, authored by the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a strong supporter of Ukraine, would give President Donald Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five biggest buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, as well as five countries accused of helping Russia evade energy sanctions.
China, India and Turkey are currently among the biggest buyers of Russian petroleum products.
Concerns Over Trump’s Tariff Powers
Opposition to the bill is growing among both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, amid concerns that it could give the Trump administration a new legal basis to impose broader tariffs.
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The US retail industry and the US Chamber of Commerce have strongly opposed measures that could expand the administration’s tariff authority, making the growing resistance in Congress a setback for supporters of tougher action against Russia.
While Ukraine supporters in Washington have backed the legislation as a signal of continued US support for Kyiv, uncertainty remains over whether Trump would actually use the powers against major buyers such as China.
The bill passed the Senate 86-11. The vote also came shortly after Graham's death in July, following his return from a visit to Ukraine.
House Vote Unlikely Before Midterms
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday cast doubt on the possibility of the bill coming up for a vote before the November 3 midterm elections.
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He pointed to the limited number of days lawmakers are scheduled to spend in Washington over the next two months. Johnson also said leading Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs and tax-writing committees oppose the measure, while some House Republicans have concerns as well.
“We all believe in sanctioning Russia, but you have to have the right formula if you are passing a bill,” Johnson said, adding that lawmakers were working on a version that could secure enough support to pass.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said lawmakers were also examining the potential impact on energy prices. The Florida Republican warned that forcing India and other buyers of Russian crude to look elsewhere for supplies could increase competition for oil from other producers and push prices higher.
“That is part of what’s being evaluated right now,” Mast said.
India Defends Russian Oil Purchases
The debate comes as India continues to defend its purchases of Russian crude.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved simply by determining which countries buy Russian oil, minerals or other commodities.
Speaking after his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Jaishankar said India has to consider the challenge of securing energy for its 1.4 billion people amid difficult global energy conditions.
He said India respects Ukraine's position but expects other countries to also understand New Delhi's concerns.
“This conflict, which is today in its third year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser,” Jaishankar said. He added that the conflict would ultimately require “dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation.”
India’s Dependence On Russian Crude
Russia accounted for 30.3% of India’s crude oil imports in FY2026, according to a GTRI report. India bought Russian crude worth $40.8 billion out of total crude imports of $134.7 billion.
GTRI said discounted Russian crude has helped India lower its oil import bill, strengthen energy security and contain inflation.
The think tank has also argued that India should not allow tariff threats to dictate its energy policy and should continue purchasing Russian crude as long as it remains commercially attractive.
GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said differences with Washington should instead be handled through negotiations without concessions that increase India's energy costs or compromise its strategic autonomy.