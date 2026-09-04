LCC Projects Fixes IPO Price Band At ₹139-146 Per Share; Issue Opens On Sep 9

LCC Projects Ltd on Friday fixed a price band of ₹139-146 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
The ₹427-crore IPO will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11.
The bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 8, according to a public announcement.
The IPO of the EPC company comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹258 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,15,85,000 shares.
At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is around ₹427 crore, and at the lower end, around ₹419 crore.
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for the purchase of equipment, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.
LCC Projects is a multidisciplinary engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Over two decades, the company has executed a wide range of projects in the irrigation and water supply segment such as constructing dams, barrages, weirs, hydraulic structures, canals, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation works, water supply schemes and other EPC projects.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 17.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.