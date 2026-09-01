India’s Obsession of Turning Family Inc Into National Champions Must End

In 1987, a Chinese engineer named Ren Zhengfei, who was then in his early 40s, founded Huawei with about $5,000 scraped together from friends. He told collaborators that if the gamble failed, he might jump off the roof. Early on in this millennium, Elon Musk put $100mn of his fortune into SpaceX and burned through nearly all of it while trying to make a rocket. These founders risked all to fulfil their dreams. And their governments paved their path to success in myriad ways—most prominently by funding them with billions of dollars, directly or indirectly—to create national champions out of them.