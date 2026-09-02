US-India Auto Push: India Set To Become A Global Supply Chain Powerhouse?

US-India cooperation is moving beyond component trade towards technology, investment and joint development in mobility.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor urged both countries to diversify sourcing and strengthen their ability to withstand global disruptions.
Gor called on Indian companies to invest in US manufacturing, R&D and distribution networks and use America as a launch pad for global growth.
The United States views India as an increasingly important partner in building resilient global automotive supply chains, with bilateral cooperation expanding beyond component trade into technology, investment and co-development, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 66th ACMA Annual Session, Gor said the two countries were moving towards a deeper partnership in the automotive sector.
“When the global automotive industry moves, the US-India cooperation is the engine under that load,” he said.
According to Gor, India and the US are “no longer just shipping components across oceans” but are instead “co-designing the future of mobility together.” He described India’s auto component industry as a reliable and increasingly sophisticated partner for American companies.
Focus On Supply Chain Resilience
Gor said supply-chain resilience should involve Indian and American industries being able to adapt together, diversify sourcing and maintain production during disruptions.
“The United States isn't just a customer of India's industrial success. We are an active partner in its speed and scale,” he said, describing the partnership as “Indian capital, American manufacturing, and shared prosperity in action.”
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His comments come as New Delhi and Washington continue efforts to develop a trade relationship that is “fair, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial.”
Push For Greater Market Access
Gor also called for greater two-way market access, arguing that US suppliers and technology should have access to India while Indian companies should be able to compete fairly in the American market.
He said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the US at the end of the month for further engagement during the G20 talks.
US As Launch Pad For Indian Companies
The ambassador also encouraged Indian automotive and industrial companies to deepen their presence in the US through greenfield manufacturing facilities, research and development centres and distribution networks.
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Such investments, he said, could help Indian companies use the US as a platform for expanding globally.
“For Indian business leaders, America is more than just a market for your parts. It is the ultimate launch pad for your global expansion,” Gor said.