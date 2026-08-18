From Forensic Investigations To Entrepreneurship: How Akash Singh Thakur Is Building HALDIVA INDIA On Trust

Akash Singh Thakur’s experience in forensic investigations, vigilance, compliance and risk assessment has influenced the approach behind HALDIVA INDIA, a food and wellness brand focused on purity, authenticity, transparency and trust.

The difference is that today, instead of examining trust after something has gone wrong, he is attempting to build it into an organisation from the beginning.

For Akash Singh Thakur, entrepreneurship is therefore not as distant from forensic investigation as it may initially appear. Both require patience. Both require attention to detail. Both demand accountability. And ultimately, both depend upon credibility.

Most importantly, it means ensuring that the original purpose does not disappear beneath the pressure to scale.

The ambition is not to present the company as something it has yet to become , but to steadily create the foundations required to take it there.

HALDIVA INDIA remains in an important stage of its growth journey, and its founders are conscious of building that journey progressively.

Building for the Next Decade, Not the Next Trend

For Akash, innovation and ethics therefore cannot operate separately. Sustainable businesses will increasingly need to combine technology with responsibility, growth with accountability and ambition with strong internal systems.

A company can become visible quickly. Reputation still has to be earned.

Akash sees enormous potential in these developments. At the same time, his investigative background has made him equally conscious of another reality: technology can accelerate communication and commerce, but it cannot manufacture genuine credibility.

For emerging brands, technology has reduced traditional barriers to reaching customers. A business can enter new markets faster, communicate directly with consumers and analyse changing preferences with a level of speed that would have been difficult to imagine a decade ago.

For Akash, however, expansion alone is not the definition of success. Growth matters only when the systems supporting it remain dependable.

HALDIVA INDIA is steadily developing its presence across e-commerce, quick commerce, retail and distribution networks , connecting traditional Indian food and wellness categories with the way modern consumers discover and purchase products.

The three founders bring together perspectives from investigation and governance, healthcare, and business operations. Their professional journeys may be different, but their objective is shared: to build an Indian brand capable of earning consumer confidence over years – not merely securing a first purchase.

Dr. Prassan M. Tripathi, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Founder of NethraJyoti Eye Hospital, brings the perspective of a healthcare professional to the organisation. His experience contributes a people-oriented dimension to a company operating across the food and wellness space, while also supporting its broader approach towards responsible growth and consumer awareness.

Akash brings experience across forensic investigations, vigilance, compliance, governance, risk assessment and strategic planning. His investigative background has influenced the company’s emphasis on accountability, documentation, transparency and structured decision-making. Within HALDIVA INDIA, his focus extends across strategic development, brand building, partnerships, governance and strengthening the systems required for sustainable growth.

For the founders, however, the portfolio represents only one part of the company they intend to build. The larger ambition is to create an organisation where product quality, responsible sourcing and consumer confidence remain important even as the business expands.

The brand also places emphasis on traditional processes in products such as its A2 Gir Cow Bilona Ghee while combining them with modern quality and testing practices.

HALDIVA INDIA was established with a long-term vision of bringing traditional Indian food and wellness products to contemporary households while developing the business around responsible practices, quality consciousness and transparency.

Akash saw an opportunity not simply to establish another FMCG company, but to build a consumer brand influenced by the principles that had defined his professional career – verification, accountability, consistency and trust . That vision became HALDIVA INDIA .

That question gradually became the bridge between investigation and entrepreneurship. Consumers today have access to more information than ever before. They read labels, compare products, question ingredients and increasingly want to understand the brands behind what they purchase.

A simple question stayed with him: If transparency matters when organisations make important decisions, shouldn’t consumers expect the same confidence when choosing the food they consume every day?

After years of working in environments where verification and transparency were fundamental, Akash began looking at everyday consumer choices through a similar lens.

“Trust cannot be demanded. It has to be earned repeatedly.”

Years spent in this environment strengthened not only his investigative capabilities but also his belief in ethical decision-making, professional responsibility and accountability. His contribution to the profession has been recognised through honours including the Kautilya Award and the Chanakya Award .

That discipline became an important part of Akash’s professional outlook. His experience spans forensic reviews, fraud control, vigilance, compliance-oriented investigations, document examination, risk assessment and evidence-based analytical work. Since 2012 , he has also been professionally associated with Vijayshree Ramesh Madan , a respected name in India’s private investigation field.

Forensic investigation teaches a particular way of thinking. It demands the discipline to look beyond appearances, verify before concluding and recognise that credibility is rarely established by a single statement. It is built gradually through consistency.

Over time, those principles travelled with him into an entirely different industry. Today, they influence the thinking behind HALDIVA INDIA , an Indian food and wellness brand being built around four fundamental values: Purity. Authenticity. Transparency. Trust.

With more than 13 years of professional experience across forensic analysis, fraud investigations, vigilance, compliance, risk assessment, document examination and investigative consulting, Akash comes from a field where assumptions carry little weight. Conclusions have to be supported. Details matter. Accountability matters even more.

For Akash Singh Thakur , Founder of HALDIVA INDIA , entrepreneurship was not an overnight career switch. It emerged gradually from a professional life spent examining facts, identifying inconsistencies and understanding how quickly credibility can disappear when transparency is compromised.

Some businesses begin with a gap in the market. Others take shape from a conviction built over years.

New Delhi [India], August 17: How more than 13 years in forensic investigations, vigilance and compliance shaped an entrepreneur’s approach to building a food and wellness brand around purity, accountability and consumer confidence.

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