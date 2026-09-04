Where Are The Jobs If GDP Is Growing At 7.8%, Questions Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said if the country's GDP is growing at 7.8% then it should reflect in the economy and jobs.
Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said if the GDP is increasing then why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people not to buy gold.
"The GDP should reflect like it is growing at 7.8%," Thackeray said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended the people for the 7.8% GDP growth rate, noting the feat was accomplished despite wars, instability, and supply chain disruptions.
Reacting to the numbers, former finance secretary Subhash Garg, however, had said the GDP growth would have been about 2.6% in current prices if last year's GDP had not been revised down from roughly Rs 86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore.
Thackeray said Garg has laid down facts and exposed the GDP growth claim.
"If there is growth then why is there are no jobs," Thackeray asked.
On the indefinite hunger strike by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, Thackeray said reservation should be given to those seeking it without snatching anyone's right.
The government only gives assurance before polls and then hoodwinks, be it Maratha, OBC or Dhangar, he alleged.
Thackeray also called for giving moral support to farmers and working towards climate resilient agriculture.