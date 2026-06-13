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ED Arrests 2 former Executives of Reliance Anil Ambani Group

Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi, both former Reliance Telecom directors, were taken to Delhi on transit remand in a PMLA case linked to an alleged ₹114.98 crore SBI loan fraud.

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  • The Enforcement Directorate arrested the two former executives in Mumbai on Friday.

  • The case is tied to a bank loan fraud probe that also involved the CBI.

  • Officials said the ED is investigating their roles in the alleged fraud after the CBI complaint.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two former executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, officials said.

The ED has taken transit remand of Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi, both of whom previously served as directors of Reliance Telecom Ltd., and is taking them to Delhi as the case is registered in the national capital, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked and raided the premises of the two in March as part of its investigation into an alleged loan fraud worth ₹114.98 crore at the State Bank of India (SBI).

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"SBI was a member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of ₹735 crore Term Loan facility to Reliance Telecom Ltd," the CBI had said.

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The ED is understood to have taken cognisance of this CBI complaint and is investigating the roles of Seth and Doshi in this bank loan fraud case.

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