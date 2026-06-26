Sebi Turns Down Anil Ambani, Reliance Infrastructure's Bid to Settle Fund Misuse Case

Sebi alleged a far larger movement of funds than what Reliance Infrastructure had previously disclosed. While the company had disclosed an exposure of around ₹6,526 crore to engineering contractor CLE, which it described as an independent entity, Sebi alleged that Reliance Infrastructure diverted ₹17,670 crore ($1.9 billion) to CLE. That entity then invested at least ₹11,200 crore in firms linked to the Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group over a decade through 2024.