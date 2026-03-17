  1. home
  2. News
  3. Dhurandhar 2 advance booking hits 130 cr inside ranveer singhs historic blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Hits ₹130 Cr; Inside Ranveer Singh's Historic Blockbuster

Advance bookings for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 have crossed ₹120 crore globally, creating massive pre-release excitement across India and overseas

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Twitter
Dhurandhar 2 Pre-Booking Hits ₹130 Crore Photo: Twitter
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 sees strong early ticket sales ahead of its March 19 release

  • The film releases during Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, boosting early box office demand significantly

  • Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings cross ₹100 crore worldwide, $5 million from North America, says Sacnilk

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is already stirring excitement across cinemas ahead of its March 19 release. The Aditya Dhar-directed sequel is drawing huge attention, with early ticket sales signalling a strong start in both Indian and international markets.

The film’s release falls on festivals like Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, giving it a boost at the box office. This timing has paid off, as audience interest is already high even before the first full show begins.

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have already crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, with North America alone bringing in over $5 million even before release, setting a record for an Indian film.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Pre-sales from India and abroad have reached about ₹130 crore, almost equally split between the two. These strong early numbers have raised expectations that the sequel could beat the first film’s ₹1300 crore worldwide collection.

null - null
Pushpa 2 Becomes a Pan-India Sensation; Know Its Box Office Collection, Budget, and Allu Arjun's Fee

BY Outlook Business Desk

Dhurandhar 2 India Advance Booking

Domestic bookings show equally impressive momentum. On Sunday alone, the film sold around 1.5 lakh tickets for its opening day, adding roughly ₹7 crore to the total. Excluding block bookings, the net advance for day one currently stands at ₹14.42 crore.

The Hindi version leads ticket sales, with over 2.8 lakh seats booked. Special formats like IMAX and Dolby are also popular, but their figures are counted separately from the main total.

Regional versions are picking up pace too. The Telugu dubbed release has crossed 13,000 tickets, while Tamil has moved over 7,000 seats. Malayalam and Kannada versions remain slower, but the overall nationwide count has already crossed 3 lakh tickets for day one.

Barbenheimer - null
Barbenheimer Effect: Will The Release Of Barbie And Oppenheimer Come To The Rescue of The Indian Box Office?

BY Prachi Khanna

Paid Previews Spark Frenzy

A day before its official release, paid preview shows have created a rush at theatres. Nearly 6.9 lakh tickets for these early screenings have already been sold, bringing in more than ₹32 crore.

Including block bookings, collections from the previews alone could cross ₹37 crore in just one night. In Mumbai, tickets for these shows went up to ₹3100, yet fans lined up outside cinemas, showing the strong demand.

With paid previews and opening day sales added together, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned over ₹60 crore in India, even before regular shows start. This is notable, especially given its Adults Only rating, which normally limits viewership.

The film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, on high-stakes missions. With a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, early box office numbers have fans eager to see if the sequel can beat the first film’s record.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×