Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Hits ₹130 Cr; Inside Ranveer Singh's Historic Blockbuster

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 sees strong early ticket sales ahead of its March 19 release
The film releases during Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, boosting early box office demand significantly
Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings cross ₹100 crore worldwide, $5 million from North America, says Sacnilk
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is already stirring excitement across cinemas ahead of its March 19 release. The Aditya Dhar-directed sequel is drawing huge attention, with early ticket sales signalling a strong start in both Indian and international markets.
The film’s release falls on festivals like Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, giving it a boost at the box office. This timing has paid off, as audience interest is already high even before the first full show begins.
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have already crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, with North America alone bringing in over $5 million even before release, setting a record for an Indian film.
Pre-sales from India and abroad have reached about ₹130 crore, almost equally split between the two. These strong early numbers have raised expectations that the sequel could beat the first film’s ₹1300 crore worldwide collection.
Dhurandhar 2 India Advance Booking
Domestic bookings show equally impressive momentum. On Sunday alone, the film sold around 1.5 lakh tickets for its opening day, adding roughly ₹7 crore to the total. Excluding block bookings, the net advance for day one currently stands at ₹14.42 crore.
The Hindi version leads ticket sales, with over 2.8 lakh seats booked. Special formats like IMAX and Dolby are also popular, but their figures are counted separately from the main total.
Regional versions are picking up pace too. The Telugu dubbed release has crossed 13,000 tickets, while Tamil has moved over 7,000 seats. Malayalam and Kannada versions remain slower, but the overall nationwide count has already crossed 3 lakh tickets for day one.
Paid Previews Spark Frenzy
A day before its official release, paid preview shows have created a rush at theatres. Nearly 6.9 lakh tickets for these early screenings have already been sold, bringing in more than ₹32 crore.
Including block bookings, collections from the previews alone could cross ₹37 crore in just one night. In Mumbai, tickets for these shows went up to ₹3100, yet fans lined up outside cinemas, showing the strong demand.
With paid previews and opening day sales added together, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned over ₹60 crore in India, even before regular shows start. This is notable, especially given its Adults Only rating, which normally limits viewership.
The film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, on high-stakes missions. With a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, early box office numbers have fans eager to see if the sequel can beat the first film’s record.