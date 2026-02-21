Latin Singer Shakira Set to Perform in India: Check Her Net Worth, Ticket Prices & More

Latin pop star Shakira will perform in Mumbai on April 10 and Delhi on April 15
Shakira returns to India after nearly two decades, following her 2007 Mumbai concert, thrilling fans
Latin pop superstar Shakira is preparing to bring her music back to India this April with shows in Mumbai and Delhi. The Colombian singer, known worldwide for hits like Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15.
"Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi," Shakira said. She added that the concerts are also focused on supporting child nutrition, in partnership with Feeding India and District by Zomato.
This will be her first major tour in India in nearly two decades, following her memorable 2007 Mumbai concert during the Oral Fixation tour. Fans are now eagerly awaiting for her energetic performances and signature dance routines.
Global Star Influence
Shakira is holding Feeding India concerts in multiple cities this year for the first time, using her platform to raise awareness about children’s nutrition while entertaining the audiences.
Shakira is among the famous female Latin artists in history, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. She has twice been named Billboard’s Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade. Songs like Whenever, Wherever and She Wolf continue to enjoy global popularity, years after release.
Her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour broke a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist. This achievement reflects her ongoing global appeal and influence in the music industry.
Shakira’s Net Worth & Earnings
Shakira’s net worth is estimated at $300 million, mostly from her music. She earns big from performing and songwriting, and in 2012 she signed a $30 million deal with Live Nation and Sony for three albums.
Endorsements also boost her income. She has promoted Pepsi, launched her own perfume line, and supported brands like Crest and Oral-B through charity-linked campaigns.
She recently listed her Miami Beach home for $11.648 million. The waterfront property at 3140 North Bay Road Drive has six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and 9,125 square feet of space.
Shakira's Concert Ticket Details
Tickets for the India tour will be sold exclusively via District. HSBC credit cardholders get a 48-hour early access window from 12 PM IST on February 27 to 12 PM IST on March 1. Meanwhile, general sales begin at 1 PM IST on March 1.