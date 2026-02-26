NCLAT Refuses to Stay ₹2,500 Cr Class Action Suit Against Jindal Poly Films

A Delhi bench of the NCLT on February 5 allowed the class action petition under Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013 to proceed and directed issuance of a public notice to all shareholders of Jindal Poly Films. The case was brought by three shareholders, Ankit Jain, Rina Jain and Ruchi Jain Hanasoge, who together held a 4.99% stake in the company in March 2024. They alleged that certain promoter-linked transactions caused a financial loss of ₹2,518.45 crore to the company and its public shareholders.