AVI Polymers Reports Breakout FY26 Performance; Revenue At Rs. 312 Cr, Profit Surges 25 Times To Rs. 20.33 crore

Anand, (Gujarat) [India], April 29: Avi Polymers Limited (BSE – 539288), a company engaged in the business of trading of agriculture products with a growing focus on technology-driven businesses, reported strong growth in FY 2025-26, marking a transformational year defined by strong financial performance, successful capital infusion, and strategic expansion into high-growth digital platforms.

Highlights:-

FY26 marked AVI Polymers’ strategic evolution into technology-led businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries in AgriTech and HealthTech.

FY26 a transformational year defined by strong financial performance, successful capital infusion, and strategic expansion into high-growth digital platforms.

On Q-o-Q basis, Revenue rise 13.6% Y-o-Y to Rs. 150.28 crore; PAT up 46.1% to Rs. 10.24 crore

Company is set to launch AVI Health AI this week through AVI AI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The diversification, to be driven by its subsidiary AVI AI Technologies, marks a key step in the Company’s transition toward a future-ready, technology-led business model.

Company recently entered Agritech Space with launch of AI Powered ‘Krishibuddy’, aims to simplify farming decisions, improve farmer income and expand access to global markets

For FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs. 312 crore, underpinned by robust growth in its core agri-trading business. Profitability witnessed a significant uplift, with net profit surging nearly 25 times year-on-year to Rs. 20.32 crore in FY26 as compared to Net profit of Rs. 81 lakh in the corresponding period last year reflecting improved scale, operational efficiencies, and disciplined execution. The Company delivered a Profit Before Tax (PBT) margin of 8.88% and a Profit After Tax (PAT) margin of 6.51%, demonstrating strong earnings quality in a high-velocity trading environment.

Mr. Chintan Patel, Managing Director, AVI Polymers Ltd said, “FY26 represents a defining year for AVI Polymers, with strong financial delivery complemented by strategic investments that position the Company at the intersection of agri-tech and health-tech—two of India’s most promising sectors. We are thankful to our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support, which enabled this phase of accelerated growth and transformation. “

On a sequential basis, performance remained strong in Q4 FY26. Revenue stood at Rs. 150.28 crore as compared to Rs. 132.32 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 13.6% growth. Profit Before Tax rose 26.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 13.78 crore, while net profit increased 46.1% to Rs. 10.24 crore as compared to net profit of Rs. 7.01 crore in Q3FY26.

The company has successfully completed its rights issue, raising Rs. 89.99 crore by issuing 8,99,95,400 equity shares at Rs. 10 each. The issue, which opened on February 23, 2026 and closed on March 17, 2026, was fully subscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence. The proceeds have significantly strengthened the Company’s financial position and will support its next phase of growth.

As a result of strong results, the Company closed FY26 with its strongest balance sheet to date. Net worth expanded sharply to Rs. 115.99 crore from Rs. 35.67 crore in the previous year, while cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs. 16.60 crore. The Company continues to maintain negligible borrowings, operating with a virtually debt-free balance sheet, providing significant financial flexibility.

“The Company believes that focused investments in AI infrastructure and ecosystem growth will drive meaningful value creation over the medium term. The Board has evaluated capital allocation in light of strong growth opportunities across both the core trading business and the emerging AI subsidiaries. At this stage, reinvesting internal accruals is expected to deliver superior long-term value for shareholders”, added Mr. Patel.

Further strengthening its digital portfolio, the Company is set to launch AVI Health AI this week through AVI AI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The platform will offer real-time wellness analytics, AI-driven diagnostic support, and a scalable health-tech architecture tailored for India’s mobile-first population. This proposed diversification will be undertaken through its subsidiary, AVI AI Technologies, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution toward a future-ready, technology-driven business model.

The Company has successfully launched KrishiBuddy, an AI-driven smart farming platform developed by AVI Eco Spark Pvt. Ltd. The platform integrates multilingual conversational AI, satellite-based crop monitoring, predictive profitability tools, and market linkage capabilities, positioning AVI at the forefront of India’s rapidly growing agritech ecosystem.

In view of the significant growth opportunities across both core and digital businesses, the Board has decided to defer dividend declaration for the current period, with a plan to revisit distribution in the next quarter as the newly launched digital platforms begin contributing to cash flows.

About Avi Polymers Limited :

Avi Polymers Limited is a listed company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of polymer compounds and specialty chemicals. Established in 1993, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polymer products, chemical intermediates, and water treatment solutions catering to multiple industries. Over the years, Avi Polymers has expanded its capabilities from manufacturing to becoming a multi-product trading and solutions provider, with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer needs. The company is now increasingly focusing on innovation and new-age business segments, including technology-driven initiatives through its subsidiary AVI Eco Spark Private Limited, as part of its long-term growth strategy.