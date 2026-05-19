Maharashtra Govt Signs MoUs Of Rs 6.5 lakh Cr For Nuclear Energy Projects

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four companies to attract investments worth ₹6.5 lakh crore in the nuclear energy sector, with the projects expected to generate 25,400 MW of power and create 1,23,500 jobs.
The government signed the agreements with NTPC, Adani Power, Reliance Industries and Lalitpur Power Generation Company at a meeting held at Mantralaya, an official release said.
The statement quoted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying that the investments would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India an energy-rich nation and achieving zero carbon emissions.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of making India an energy-rich nation and achieving zero carbon emissions. Maharashtra is making every possible effort to fulfil this objective. Investments coming into the state's clean energy sector will certainly strengthen the country's journey towards becoming an energy-rich nation," Fadnavis said.
Nuclear energy was a crucial component of clean energy generation and Maharashtra had significant opportunities in the sector, he said.
"This investment will not only boost power generation in the state but also create substantial employment opportunities. Maharashtra will continue to remain at the forefront of clean energy generation in the country," the CM added.
The companies should move swiftly to implement the agreements and undertake surveys of project sites, Fadnavis said, adding that all state government departments concerned would extend full cooperation.
According to the state government, Reliance Industries Limited will invest ₹2 lakh crore to develop 7,200 MW of nuclear power capacity, with more than one lakh jobs expected to be generated.
Adani Power Limited will invest ₹1.5 lakh crore to set up projects with a capacity of 6,000 MW, creating an estimated 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.
NTPC Limited will invest ₹1 lakh crore to establish 7,200 MW of capacity, creating around 5,000 jobs.
Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited, part of the Bajaj Group, will invest ₹2 lakh crore to build 5,000 MW of capacity and generate about 3,000 jobs, it said.