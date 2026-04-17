IMD Heatwave Alert: Delhi Swelters as Temperatures Rise Across India

Delhi records hottest day of year with temperatures three degrees above normal.
IMD forecasts temperatures may touch 42 degrees Celsius with above-normal heat conditions persisting.
Heatwave conditions likely across multiple states, with rainfall expected in regions.
Delhi experienced the hottest day of the year on April 15 with the maximum temperature touching 39.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal at the base station Safdarjung, according to Times of India.
The temperatures are expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius by April 17, as outlined by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Citing met department, TOI further reported that the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal to appreciably above normal during the next seven days.
IMD also advised public to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes to manage the impact of heat. “Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty,” IMD advised.
What Is Heatwave
According to the IMD, a heatwave day is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius and more above normal temperature and the maximum is at least 40 degrees Celsius. A heatwave is also considered if the maximum temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius or above.
The national capital experienced its most intense heatwave in April 2022, with the city recording 11 heatwave days.
Other Regions Swelter
Regions in India such as Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rayalaseema are expected to experience heatwave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, areas such as Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam can expect the hot and humid weather to prevail.
The weather department also stated that Central India can expect a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by around 2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, no major change in maximum temperatures is forecast for the rest of the country, with summer conditions likely to continue.
Rainfall Expected in Certain Regions
According to the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
In addition, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning, along with the possibility of light rainfall.
In southern parts of the country, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema may witness moderate rainfall over the coming days. This rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Temperature to Soar in Delhi
Maximum temperatures are expected to rise in Delhi as well. The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 1-2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to remain above normal levels.
The forecast for April 17 stated that Delhi will see partly cloudy skies with thundery development towards the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature may cross 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.