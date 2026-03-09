Delhi Swelters Through Hottest March in 50 Years—Here’s Why

Delhi records hottest March in five decades as temperatures soar well above normal.
IMD warns temperatures may reach 39 degrees Celsius amid persistent dry weather conditions.
Absence of western disturbance and clear skies driving unusual early summer heat.
Delhi recorded its hottest March in 50 years, with India Meteorological Department predicting maximum temperature over Delhi to be in the range of 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, appreciably above normal by around 7.6 degrees Celsius to 10.4 degrees Celsius, reported Mint. The temperatures across the national capital are expected to increase further till March 11.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather bulletin, said, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th March. Heatwave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Vidarbha during 08th to 12th; West Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch during 08th to 10th; North Gujarat Region on 09th & 10th March and Marathwada on 10th & 11th March.”
Unseasonal March Heat
According to Times of India, clear skies and persistent dry weather have contributed to the sharp rise in temperature. “The city has been recording dry conditions, with the last spell of intense rain on January 28. February saw only two instances of very light showers. In the absence of an active western disturbance, Delhi has been experiencing clear skies, resulting in a spoke in temperatures,” RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD told Times of India.
The Times of India further reported that the night temperatures are also showing an upward trend, with the minimum settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius on March 5, which was five degrees above normal compared with 15.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier.
According to IMD, temperatures are likely to rise gradually as no active western disturbance is expected in the coming week. “A gradual increase of 3-4 degrees in maximum temperatures is forecast over the next five days, with no significant change thereafter. They are expected to remain appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius) to markedly above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) for the next seven days,” stated the bulletin. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius by March 10. The maximum temperature is expect to increase further and hit 39 degrees Celsius on March 11.
Air Quality Remains Poor
Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the average air quality index of past 24 hours on March 8 at 4 pm continued to be in the ‘poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 247.
According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.