Delhi Swelters Through Hottest March in 50 Years—Here’s Why

According to IMD, temperatures are likely to rise gradually as no active western disturbance is expected in the coming week. “A gradual increase of 3-4 degrees in maximum temperatures is forecast over the next five days, with no significant change thereafter. They are expected to remain appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius) to markedly above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) for the next seven days,” stated the bulletin. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius by March 10. The maximum temperature is expect to increase further and hit 39 degrees Celsius on March 11.