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Coal Ministry Closure Report of 42 Mines Highlights Ecological Restoration, Sustainable Land Reuse

The publication serves as a knowledge repository, highlighting successful models and providing valuable insights for future mine closure and repurposing efforts.

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Coal Ministry closure report of 42 mines highlights ecological restoration, sustainable land reuse
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The coal ministry on Wednesday released 'AAROH: Annual Report on Mine Closure', showcasing the country's progress in scientific mine closure, ecological restoration and sustainable post-mining land use.

Released at a function here, the report documents the scientific closure of 42 coal mines, showcasing structured reclamation processes, ecological restoration initiatives, sustainable post-mining land utilisation, and community-oriented interventions that have contributed to the creation of environmentally restored and socially beneficial landscapes.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have changed the very philosophy of mine closure. Now, it has become a national priority and a ministry priority. We no longer see it as the end of mining. We see it as the beginning of new opportunities," Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

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Each mine profile featured in AAROH presents key closure initiatives, post-mining land-use outcomes, before-and-after visual documentation, and QR code-enabled documentary videos capturing the transformation journey of the respective mine sites.

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The publication serves as a knowledge repository, highlighting successful models and providing valuable insights for future mine closure and repurposing efforts.

The report also captures the evolution of India's mine closure framework and highlights key initiatives of the Ministry of Coal, including the RECLAIM Framework, which promote scientific assessment, stakeholder participation, knowledge exchange, and sustainable post-mining land use

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