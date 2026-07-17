Central Bank of India profit rises 13 pc to Rs 1,324 cr in Q1

Public sector lender Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 13% growth in net profit to ₹1,324 crore for the June quarter.
The lender had earned a net profit of ₹1,169 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The total income rose to ₹10,678 crore during the June 2026 quarter from ₹10,360 crore in the same period of FY26, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter, interest earned by the bank improved to ₹9,691 crore compared to ₹8,589 crore in the June quarter of FY26.
However, the bank's operating profit declined to ₹2,186 crore from ₹2,304 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's asset quality witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderating to 2.60% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.13% a year ago.
Net NPAs of the bank remained stable at 0.49% at the end of June 30, 2026.
As a result, provisions for bad loans declined significantly to ₹346 crore from ₹468 crore at the end of June 2025.
During the quarter, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 18.28% from 17.66% at the end of the first quarter of FY26.