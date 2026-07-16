However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 28% from ₹320 crore in Q4 FY26. ​ Total income rose 25.4% to ₹1,434 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹1,143 crore a year ago, the broking firm said in a stock exchange filing. ​ Angel One's total client base grew nearly 19% year-on-year to 3.86 crore. The company's average client funding book under its credit business reached a record ₹6,140 crore during the June quarter, marking a 46% year-on-year increase.