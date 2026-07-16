Angel One Ltd on Wednesday reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹231.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by strong retail client participation and robust trading volumes.
The fintech and stock broking firm's PAT stood at ₹114.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.
However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 28% from ₹320 crore in Q4 FY26. Total income rose 25.4% to ₹1,434 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹1,143 crore a year ago, the broking firm said in a stock exchange filing. Angel One's total client base grew nearly 19% year-on-year to 3.86 crore. The company's average client funding book under its credit business reached a record ₹6,140 crore during the June quarter, marking a 46% year-on-year increase.
In addition, total orders increased 18.4% year-on-year to 40.6 crore in the quarter.
Angel One's asset management business recorded an AUM of ₹620 crore at the end of June 2026, an 81.4% rise from the year-ago period.
The company's board of directors has declared a first interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.
Total expenses increased to ₹1,109 crore in the quarter under review from ₹979 crore in the corresponding period last year, mainly due to higher employee costs, finance costs and other operating expenses