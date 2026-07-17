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Novo Nordisk Gets CDSCO Nod for Indication of Wegovy in Fatty Liver Treatment

MASH is a liver disease that develops due to excess fat buildup in the liver, causing chronic inflammation and liver damage

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Novo Nordisk Gets CDSCO Nod for Indication of Wegovy in Fatty Liver Treatment
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Novo Nordisk India on Friday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for indication of its Wegovy injection for the treatment of fatty liver disease in India.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved a new indication for Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg), Novo Nordisk India said in a statement.

It makes Wegovy the first and only GLP-1 RA to be approved both globally and in India for the treatment of noncirrhotic Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity, it added.

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MASH is a liver disease that develops due to excess fat buildup in the liver, causing chronic inflammation and liver damage.

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Novo Nordisk India MD Vikrant Shrotriya said the burden of MASH continues to rise in India, but treatment options are still severely limited. People with MASH face a higher risk of serious liver complications and heart-related disease.

"This approval is an important milestone, giving doctors and patients a new option for people at risk of MASH while also helping to address obesity and related heart and metabolic diseases," he added.

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