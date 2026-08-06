Deccan Gold Mines Produces First Gold Dore At Kyrgyzstan's Altyn Tor project

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd said on Thursday it had produced its first gold dore at the Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan, a step the company said validates the project's processing capability ahead of commercial output.
The dore was produced after a batch of gravity circuit concentrate was processed through the project's newly installed Intensive Leach System in a proof-of-concept run, the company said.
Gold was recovered from the pregnant leach solution using the Merrill-Crowe process before being smelted into dore.
Deccan Gold describes itself as India's only listed gold and critical minerals resource company.
"The successful production of our first gold dore at Altyn Tor marks a defining milestone in Deccan Gold's journey as we transition from an explorer to a gold producer," Managing Director Hanuma Prasad Modali said in a statement.
He said validating the full processing flow – from gravity concentration and intensive leaching to gold recovery and dore production – under live operating conditions reduced risk for the project and supported confidence in its commercial potential.
The company said the trial was designed to test the integrated process design and confirm operating parameters under field conditions. It said the result confirmed the ore's metallurgical leachability and showed that gold recovery rates achieved in earlier laboratory tests could be replicated at the plant.
Deccan Gold said it would continue working toward full-scale commercial production at Altyn Tor, alongside plant optimisation, resource expansion and mine planning. The company also plans to update the project's mineral resource estimate and prepare a revised life-of-mine plan.
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Modali said the company remained focused on unlocking further resource potential at the site "and creating long-term value for our shareholders."