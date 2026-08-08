Ardee Industries IPO Attracts ₹41,387 Crore Bids, Gets 133.66x Subscription

Ardee Industries IPO was subscribed 133.66 times, ranking among 2026's top issues.
The IPO attracted ₹41,387 crore in bids and 40.39 lakh applications.
QIBs, NIIs and retail investors showed strong demand across all categories.
The ₹425.87-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Ardee Industries closed with overwhelming investor demand, garnering an overall subscription of 133.66 times. The issue also emerged as one of the standout public offerings of 2026, ranking fourth in terms of investor applications and fifth by overall subscription among IPOs launched this calendar year.
According to BSE data, the IPO attracted 40.39 lakh applications, making it the fourth-most applied public issue of 2026 after Bharat Coking Coal, SBI Funds Management and Indo-MIM Ltd. Notably, all three of those issues were significantly larger, each exceeding ₹1,000 crore, with SBI Funds Management raising nearly ₹9,813 crore.
At the upper end of the price band of ₹53 per share, the IPO received bids worth approximately ₹41,386.74 crore.
Strong Demand Across Investor Categories
The public issue witnessed robust participation across all investor segments. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 197.77 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category saw subscriptions of 255.24 times. The retail investor segment was subscribed 45.71 times.
Based on overall subscription, Ardee Industries ranked among the top five IPOs of 2026 alongside Advit Jewels, MV Electrosystems, Caliber Mining & Logistics and Bharat Coking Coal.
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Despite Caliber Mining & Logistics recording a higher overall subscription, Ardee Industries attracted more investor applications, underscoring the broad-based retail and institutional interest in the offering.
Anchor Book Saw Marquee Participation
Ahead of the IPO opening, the company raised funds from anchor investors by allotting 2.41 crore equity shares at ₹53 apiece, the upper end of the price band.
Among the largest anchor investors were Bank of India Small Cap Fund, Ashish Kacholia-backed Bengal Finance & Investment and the Ashwin Kumar Kothari Group's Winro Commercial, each receiving 47.17 lakh shares worth ₹25 crore.
The Wealth Company Alternates Trust's Bharat Value Fund and India Max Investment Fund were allotted 37.73 lakh shares each, valued at ₹20 crore. Other anchor investors included Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund and IMAP India Capital Investment Trust's Catalyst.
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The IPO comprised a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Ardee Industries plans to utilise ₹220 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards incremental working capital requirements and ₹20 crore for repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.