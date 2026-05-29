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BEML Profit Drops 37% to ₹180 Cr in Q4

Profit down from ₹287.55 Cr YoY; income +8.9% to ₹1,804.14 Cr, expenses +23.6% to ₹1,559.19 Cr; earth-moving, railway, mining equipment manufacturer

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BEML Profit Drops 37% to ₹180 Cr in Q4
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  • BEML Q4 FY26 consolidated profit declined 37.4% to ₹179.82 crore from ₹287.55 crore a year ago, per BSE filing.

  • Total income rose 8.9% to ₹1,804.14 crore while total expenses jumped 23.6% to ₹1,559.19 crore in January-March quarter.

  • Bengaluru-based BEML manufactures heavy equipment for earth-moving, railways, and mining sectors.

 State-owned BEML Ltd on Friday reported a 37.4% decline in consolidated profit at ₹179.82 crore during the March quarter.

The company had posted consolidated profit of ₹287.55 crore in the year-ago period, BEML Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the total income of the company during the January-March period rose to ₹1,804.14 crore over ₹1,656.36 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The total expenses of the company rose to ₹1,559.19 crore over ₹1,261.54 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

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BEML Ltd manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as those used for earth moving, railways and mining. It is headquartered in Bengaluru. 

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