BEML Profit Drops 37% to ₹180 Cr in Q4

BEML Q4 FY26 consolidated profit declined 37.4% to ₹179.82 crore from ₹287.55 crore a year ago, per BSE filing.
Total income rose 8.9% to ₹1,804.14 crore while total expenses jumped 23.6% to ₹1,559.19 crore in January-March quarter.
Bengaluru-based BEML manufactures heavy equipment for earth-moving, railways, and mining sectors.
State-owned BEML Ltd on Friday reported a 37.4% decline in consolidated profit at ₹179.82 crore during the March quarter.
The company had posted consolidated profit of ₹287.55 crore in the year-ago period, BEML Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.
However, the total income of the company during the January-March period rose to ₹1,804.14 crore over ₹1,656.36 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
The total expenses of the company rose to ₹1,559.19 crore over ₹1,261.54 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
BEML Ltd manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as those used for earth moving, railways and mining. It is headquartered in Bengaluru.