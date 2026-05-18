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Zydus Wellness Q4 Profit Down 5.75% at ₹162 Crore

Zydus Wellness reported a decline in quarterly profit amid rising costs despite stable demand across its consumer wellness portfolio

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PTI
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Zydus Wellness Ltd on Monday reported 5.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 162 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 impacted by higher expenses and taxes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 171.9 crore for the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,484.7 crore as compared to Rs 913.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 1,308.6 crore as against Rs 740.5 crore.

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Total tax expenses were also higher at Rs 15.3 crore as compared to Rs 1.5 crore in March quarter FY25.

In FY26, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 197.2 crore as compared to Rs 346.9 crore a year ago. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,961 crore as against Rs 2,708.9 crore.

The board of directors at its meeting held on May 18, 2026 recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of the shareholders. 

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