IndiGo Posts ₹2,536.9 Crore Loss in March Quarter of FY26

IndiGo Q4 FY26 loss ₹2,536.9 Cr vs ₹3,067.5 Cr profit YoY due to rupee depreciation, labour law changes, tough operating environment
Income +3% to ₹23,830.7 Cr; capacity +9.5%; excluding FX/exceptional items, profit ₹75 bn; domestic share 63.3% in March
Shares down 3.27% to ₹4,418.40 on BSE after loss announcement
The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of ₹2,536.9 crore in the three months ended March 2026 on challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors.
The airline had a profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3% to ₹23,830.7 crore from ₹23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release.
"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of ₹23,936 million," the release said.
IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia said FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted its profitability.
"During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5%, and total income increased by over 6%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of ₹75 billion," he said.
The airline's domestic market share stood at 63.3% in March.
Shares of IndiGo fell 3.27% to close at ₹4,418.40 apiece on the BSE.