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IndiGo Posts ₹2,536.9 Crore Loss in March Quarter of FY26

Total income +3% to ₹23,830.7 Cr; MD says excluding FX/exceptional items, profit was ₹75 bn; domestic market share 63.3% in March; shares down 3.27% to ₹4,418.40

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IndiGo Posts ₹2,536.9 Crore Loss in March Quarter of FY26
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  • IndiGo Q4 FY26 loss ₹2,536.9 Cr vs ₹3,067.5 Cr profit YoY due to rupee depreciation, labour law changes, tough operating environment

  • Income +3% to ₹23,830.7 Cr; capacity +9.5%; excluding FX/exceptional items, profit ₹75 bn; domestic share 63.3% in March

  • Shares down 3.27% to ₹4,418.40 on BSE after loss announcement

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of ₹2,536.9 crore in the three months ended March 2026 on challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors.

The airline had a profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3% to ₹23,830.7 crore from ₹23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release.

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"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of ₹23,936 million," the release said.

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IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia said FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted its profitability.

"During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5%, and total income increased by over 6%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of ₹75 billion," he said.

The airline's domestic market share stood at 63.3% in March.

Shares of IndiGo fell 3.27% to close at ₹4,418.40 apiece on the BSE. 

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