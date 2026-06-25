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Jupiter International Ltd Invests ₹550 Cr in New TOPCon Solar Cell Facility in Himachal's Baddi

The company said it has invested ₹550 crore in setting up the unit, which will manufacture next-generation high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells

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Jupiter International
Jupiter International Ltd Invests ₹550 cr in New TOPCon Solar Cell Facility Photo: Jupiter International
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jupiter International Ltd has inaugurated a 1.25 GW TOPCon solar cell unit at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh, raising total capacity to 3.25 GW.

  • Backed by a ₹550 crore investment, the plant focuses on next-generation high-efficiency TOPCon technology,

  • Supporting India’s clean energy transition while creating high-skilled jobs and strengthening domestic solar manufacturing capabilities.

City-based Jupiter International Ltd on Thursday inaugurated a new 1.25 GW TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell manufacturing unit at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh, taking its total solar cell manufacturing capacity to 3.25 GW from 2 GW.

The company said it has invested ₹550 crore in setting up the unit, which will manufacture next-generation high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells, a technology increasingly being adopted by the solar industry for its higher efficiency and improved long-term performance.

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The commissioning of the unit marks Jupiter International's transition from expanding manufacturing capacity to scaling advanced solar cell technologies, the company said in a statement.

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The latest expansion follows the addition of 1 GW mono PERC solar cell manufacturing capacity at the Baddi campus earlier this year.

"Commencement of production at Unit IV Baddi will be a defining step in Jupiter's technology journey. By bringing 1.25 GW of TOPCon capacity into production, we are scaling next-generation cell technology that raises the bar on efficiency and long-term performance," Jupiter International CEO Dhruv Sharma said.

He said the new facility would serve as a technology platform for the company's proposed 3 GW TOPCon++ manufacturing plant in Nagpur, which is slated to be commissioned by the end of this year.

According to the company, the new unit has been developed with a focus on manufacturing quality, sustainability and process control systems to ensure consistent large-scale production.

The expansion is also expected to generate high-skilled employment opportunities in areas such as production, process engineering, automation, quality control, maintenance and environment, health and safety (EHS), supported by training and capability-building programmes.

The company said the investment would strengthen domestic solar cell manufacturing capabilities and support India's clean energy transition through increased adoption of high-efficiency solar technologies.

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