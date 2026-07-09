GMR Airports Unveils Multi-Phase Expansion Roadmap for Nagpur Airport with ₹300 cr Investment

GMR Airports on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious multi-phase modernisation and expansion roadmap for the Nagpur international airport, backed by an initial investment of ₹300 crore to upgrade current infrastructure and eventually expand annual passenger capacity to 30 million.
GMR Airports Ltd formally took over operations of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur last month for upgradation work.
GMR Group's Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer, S G K Kishore, and CEO of the Nagpur Airport, Shrikanth Bhandarkar, addressed a press conference here on Wednesday, days after the company took over the airport's operations.
Kishore said the acquisition and development of the Nagpur airport significantly expand GMR Airports' presence in India's rapidly growing aviation sector.
Talking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the event, Kishore indicated that the company is prepared to tap future opportunities in India and abroad.
"We are a very young organisation, a leading airport infrastructure developer and operator. So, any opportunities within India (or) outside, we will be critically evaluating them, and we will be participating (in them as well," Kishore said when asked if the group was looking to participate in the next round of airports privatisation in the country.
He further said GMR's vision is to develop a benchmark aviation infrastructure in terms of quality, service, technology, and innovation.
"That is what we have been trying to do," Kishore added.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has identified 11 airports, including six smaller ones, for operations under the public-private partnership model, while the National Monetisation Pipeline envisages leasing 25 Airports Authority of India-operated airports between 2022 and 2025.
GMR Group secured Delhi Airport and greenfield Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad after bidding in the first round of airport privatisation in India in the early 2000s.
Currently, besides these two, the group also operates Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa, Nagpur International Airport, and owns the upcoming Bhogapauram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh.
The group is also developing an airport in Greece and Medan International Airport in Indonesia in a joint venture with Indonesian Airport authorities.
"We have airports outside, and we are developing a greenfield airport at Crete in Greece, which may become operational in the next year. We have airports in the Philippines, which we have divested to our partners. We are in a joint venture with the Indonesian airport authorities for developing the Medan airport. So, there are opportunities which we are looking at internationally (also)," Kishore added.
GMR Airports Ltd on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious multi-phase modernisation and expansion roadmap for the Nagpur international airport, backed by an initial investment of ₹300 crore to upgrade current infrastructure and eventually expand annual passenger capacity to 30 million.
GMR Airports Ltd formally took over operations of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur last month for upgradation work.
Addressing a joint press conference earlier in the day, Kishore said the acquisition and development of the Nagpur airport significantly expand GMR Airports' presence in India's rapidly growing aviation sector.
The first phase of the development roadmap over the next eight yea₹aims to enhance passenger experience, expand operational capacity and position Nagpur as a leading aviation and logistics gateway for Vidarbha and the wider region, he said.
GMR Airports will undertake immediate upgrades at the existing airport with an initial investment of about ₹300 crore, he said.
The phased expansion envisages increasing passenger handling capacity from the current three million passengers per annum to 30 million annually during the 30-year concession period, with potential to further enhance the capacity to 50 million passengers annually within the allocated land parcel, Kishore added.
"Leveraging Nagpur's strategic location at the geographical centre of India and the larger MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) ecosystem, the airport is also planned as a major cargo and logistics hub with a long-term cargo handling capacity of 150,000 metric tonnes per annum," he said.
Out of the 1,000 hectares handed over to GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL), nearly 100 hectares have been earmarked for city-side development or the Aerocity project, which is designed to integrate aviation, logistics, hospitality, and retail to turn the city into central India's premier aviation hub.
Bhandarkar said under Phase 1 of the project, the Nagpur airport will have immediate upgrades within 12 to 18 months, refurbishment of the existing terminal and associated airside/landside facilities, additional check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks and several other initiatives.
In Phase 2, the focus will be on capacity expansion and growth (years 3 to 4), which will include a new integrated passenger terminal with an initial annual capacity of four million passengers and additional contact and remote aircraft stands, a new cargo terminal with integrated processing capability (20,000 MT annual capacity), enhanced parking, etc.
Phase 3 will focus on future readiness and Long-Term Infrastructure (years 5 to 8), which includes construction of a second runway, a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and technical building and additional infrastructure to support long-term growth and operational resilience.
"Our vision for the Nagpur airport is to make it a future-ready, sustainable aviation hub that enhances connectivity. This expansion will be a step towards offering a smarter, seamless, and more comfortable travel experience, while reducing our environmental footprint and building resilient infrastructure for the future," Kishore said