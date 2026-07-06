The proceeds of the present issue, together with funds proposed to be raised during the year, will support infrastructure projects across transportation, renewable energy, power, urban infrastructure, logistics, digital infrastructure, water and sanitation, social infrastructure, nuclear energy and other priority sectors in line with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it addedThe proceeds of the present issue, together with funds proposed to be raised during the year, will support infrastructure projects across transportation, renewable energy, power, urban infrastructure, logistics, digital infrastructure, water and sanitation, social infrastructure, nuclear energy and other priority sectors in line with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it added.