7 Months, 70 Franchises: How Kesaria Textile Company Is Transforming India’s Apparel Retail Landscape

Founded by textile entrepreneur Ritesh Modi, the Surat-headquartered company operates from a centralized infrastructure spanning over 1 lakh square feet and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing organized players in the apparel distribution space. With a valuation exceeding ₹100 crore, the company has built a strong presence across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh, while also expanding into neighboring markets such as Nepal.