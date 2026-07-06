Last month, as Accenture reported quarterly revenue growth below consensus estimates with bookings weaker than anticipated, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher) in a report on IT had said: "For Indian IT services companies, the read-through is incrementally negative as the results suggest a softer start to FY27, with limited direct revenue exposure to the Middle East but potential indirect impact through delayed deal closures, slower project ramp-ups and prolonged client decision cycles." "Further, Accenture's increased focus on the midmarket segment could intensify competitive pressures for mid-cap Indian IT companies, while weaker managed services bookings and the guidance cut suggest that discretionary spending weakness and delayed decision making, pointing to a weaker H1 for Indian IT peers," PL Capital had said.