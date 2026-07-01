Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Sales Rise 69% at 63,083 Units in June

Tata Motors reported total sales of 63,083 units in June.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 67% year-on-year.
Total EV sales rose to 14,800 units.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Wednesday reported a 69% increase in total sales at 63,083 units in June as compared to 37,237 units in the same month last year.
Domestic Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales were up 67% at 62,076 units last month as compared to 37,083 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said in a regulatory filing.
PV international business sales posted a multi-fold jump at 1,007 units as against 154 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Total electric vehicle sales in domestic and international markets were at 14,800 units as compared to 5,228 units in the same month last year, the company said.
In the first quarter of FY27, the company posted total sales of 1,82,574 units as against 124,809 units in the year-ago period, up 46%.
"This performance was fueled by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility further strengthened during the quarter, with EV volumes more than doubling to record 112% growth YoY," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO, Shailesh Chandra said.
He further said retail performance was equally encouraging, with Vahan registrations rising 40% YoY, nearly twice the industry growth.
"The sustained momentum across both wholesale and retail channels reinforces the growing strength of our portfolio and the positive response from customers across segments," Chandra noted.
While supply constraints impacted Sierra volumes during the quarter, customer interest and booking momentum remain robust, he added.
"Corrective measures are currently underway to further augment production from select vendors in line with demand and this will progressively enable us to accelerate deliveries from Q2 onward," he added.
Chandra said the company is confident about maintaining its growth momentum through the rest of the year on the back of a strong order book, product offerings and sustained customer demand.