From the Spice Coast to the Global Gateway: Kerala's Maritime Moment

Kerala once stood at the crossroads of the Indian Ocean world. Though slightly orthogonal to a conversation on trade and development, we should occasionally do ourselves the favour of remembering Dr Shashi Tharoor’s argument on why communal forces have a less damaging impact in Kerala - that new religions and ideas came predominantly as messages and were not enforced with a sword. Ships arrive carrying not just merchants and cargo but also ideas, faiths, and fortunes that, like in the past, can transform this narrow strip of land into one of history's most vibrant trading societies. Vizhinjam has reopened a maritime doorway that can be a harbinger of these fortunes. Whether Kerala merely builds an efficient port or successfully reinvents itself as a globally competitive Port City cluster will depend upon choices made over the coming decade. If the state combines strategic vision with institutional discipline, infrastructure with connectivity, and commerce with sustainability, the Arabian Sea may once again become not the edge of Kerala, but the beginning of its economic future.