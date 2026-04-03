T’gana Govt Aims To Transform State Into 'Textile Capital Of South Asia' By 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday declared his ambitious goal to transform the state into the 'textile capital of South Asia' by 2047.
Speaking at the Asian Textiles Conference 2026 (ATEXCON) here, he said the government offers the best of infrastructure, land, power, water, incentives and "fastest execution" to the industry.
Noting that the state government's 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision seeks to catapult the state towards a USD three trillion economy by the centenary of the country's independence, he said the initiative holds significance for the textile industry.
"By 2047, we will transform Telangana into the textile capital of South Asia," Reddy said.
The state government has policies that can match the best in the world and best human resources, he said adding Telangana can be investors' perfect partner for global success.
"Together, we can create an end-to-end textile ecosystem which can be a game-changer for the world." The state government aims to partner with the industry "from the cotton fields of Telangana to fashion shows in London, New York" and other international cities, across the value chain.
The CM said his government would also encourage the film industry to source their fashion from the local textile manufacturers.
He noted that Hyderabad has evolved into a global entertainment powerhouse, a status cemented by the inauguration of Eyeline Studios and Netflix's innovation hub in the city.
Highlighting that environmental sustainability is a top priority for the government, the Chief Minister said the government would establish 'green textile hubs'.
He also emphasised that Telangana has textiles in its DNA and it is one of the largest producers of cotton in the country.
The cotton produced in the state is known globally for its quality and richness and the government has established the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal, a world-class destination, he said.
According to him, Telangana is a leader in many verticals, including deep tech, pharma and life sciences, aerospace and defence, manufacturing and energy.
State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu and Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also attended the event.