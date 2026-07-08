'100% Natural' to 'Premium Chocolate': FSSAI Sent Notices to Packaged Food Companies

FSSAI issued notices to Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kuberra Foods over alleged misleading product claims
The regulator flagged inconsistencies between front-of-pack claims and ingredient disclosures
The companies have been given seven days to respond under the Food Safety and Standards Act
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has served notices to food companies including Lotte India Corporation, Ferns N Petals and Kuberra Foods over alleged misleading claims and labelling violations on their packaged food products.
The efforts are aimed at eliminating misleading branding of products by companies for consumers.
The regulatory body has given them seven days to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the related rules.
In the pursuit for flagging discrepancies in the packaged food market FSSAI has been taking necessary steps as the notices are followed by the earlier actions against several beverage brands for allegedly misbranding their products as "energy drinks" and making misleading claims about their properties.
FSSAI flagged a "100% Vegetarian" claim on certain Lotte Choco Pie products and raised concerns over Fruitz Eclairs, whose name could create a misleading impression about fruit content despite the product not containing fruits.
Another Company Ferns N Petals was also issued a notice over its Roasted Almond Chocolate, which was marketed as "Premium Chocolate" despite containing hydrogenated vegetable fat.
The regulatory body also flagged deficiencies in the product's ingredient and nutritional disclosures.
Meanwhile, Kuberra Foods received a notice over claims of "100% Natural" and "No Preservatives Colours & Flavours" on its Soft and Fresh Cream Bun Pineapple.
FSSAI noted that the product's own label declared the presence of a preservative, synthetic food colour and added flavouring substances which directly contradict its claims on the front packaging.
The action reflects a broader regulatory push towards much needed accountability in food branding as companies are likely to face closer examination of claims made on the packaging of their products.